Watch: US Woman Smashes Street Performer's Piano And Steals His Tips, Internet Outraged

A shocking video has captured the moment a drunk woman knocked down a street performer's piano and took his money, while he was performing in Georgia, US. The video which has sparked outrage shows the busker named Andrew, performing Billy Joel's "Piano Man" on the streets when a random woman, interrupted his performance, New York Post reported.

The first time, she rudely placed her hand on his musical instrument and randomly pressed down on the keys. She then returned for a second time, knocked over his whole instrument, stole money from his tip jar, and fled the scene. Passerby collectively ‘booed' the woman and helped the busker pick up his instrument from the ground. Many asked him if he was okay and one person even gave him some money.

''This is one of the worst things somebody's probably ever done to me while street performing,'' the busker said in the video. ''Shout out to the guy that took me after and all the people and helped out after seeing what happened. It really restores my faith in humanity,'' said the musician while concluding the video.

A female youth wrecks a street performer's keyboard and then takes his money. If that wasn't enough, she taunts him because he can't do anything about it. How is any of this even acceptable? pic.twitter.com/V4Cyf8YHpN — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2023

The internet was shocked to see the woman's behaviour and chided her in the comments section. Others praised the generosity of the strangers and also appreciated how the busker kept his cool. One user said, ''Enough is enough. Every act should be followed by the appropriate consequences. Punishment is needed.''

Another commented, ''The good and bad of society in one video.'' A third said, ''The nice thing is to see how other people treat him and how kind. And even the first time she tried to touch his piano, other girls stopped her. Bad people exist but this video actually shows that the good outweighs. People didn't just stand by, they jumped in to try & help.''

A fourth said, ''This is just disrespect on another level. When people have the guts to come out and perform, they get in the zone, just to see people happy. I don't even know if I would've gotten into a fight or not.'' Another added, ''Totally unacceptable he was just trying to give everyone a good time playing music kudos to the guy at the end and everyone who helped out.''

As reported by TMZ, the woman identified as Shauntae Heard, has since apologised for her actions, while asking internet trolls to leave her family out of it. She also personally apologised to the musician.

''I have taken accountability for my actions. I know it was wrong and ignorant of me but please keep my family out of it. Y'all problem is with me not my family you don't get anything out of texting them or me and I have already apologized to the person we have talked to. Everything is good no I didn't steal any money and I didn't break the piano I'm a human just like you all. Everyone has made mistakes nobody is perfect again I'm sorry, for my actions I've seen worse downtown this is nothing compared to what I did and I know it's not right,'' she wrote on Instagram.