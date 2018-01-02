Woman Refuses To Believe Prankster Boyfriend's Proposal Is Real

About 40 seconds later when she realises that the proposal is real, she breaks down into tears.
According to the Daily Mail, the couple was accompanied by Chelsea's mother and her sister when the proposal took place.
Chelsea told ABC News she was completely surprised because she considered the two already engaged.
"He proposed to me with Blow Pop rings at the movies. I cried," she said, adding that she never expected him to propose again with a diamond ring.
Since being shared on Facebook by Chris on December 26, the video has gone viral with over 11 million views and more than 1.3 lakh shares.
"She had like 5 different emotions. The things men do to us. So cute though," writes one user in the comments section. "I loved her reaction!...she is so adorable! What a lucky man," says another.
