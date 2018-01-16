Woman Clings To Tree In Raging Flood. Watch Dramatic Rescue An excavator was brought in to rescue her

While one firefighter swam to where the woman was stranded, another helped her onto the long arm of the excavator after she was made to wear a life jacket.



Her dramatic rescue was captured on camera in a video that has been shared by People's Daily, China.







According to People's Daily, China, the woman was riding her bike on a bridge when she was caught in the raging flood water that swept her bike away. She managed to cling on to a tree from where she was rescued.







