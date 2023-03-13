'Will Never Forget This': Elderly Men Enjoy Their First Ride In Driverless Car In Viral Video

The video has raked up hundreds of views on Instagram

A video of two elderly men experiencing a ride in a driverless car for the first time in their lives is going viral on the internet. Posted on Instagram by the elderly man who goes by Patriotic Kenny, the video shows two men, Kenny and Jerry, surprised by a ride in a self-driving car.

The caption of the video reads, "Riding in a self-driving car was an experience of a lifetime!" According to Mr Kenny's bio, he is an 81-year-old navy veteran from the United States.

The video shows Mr Kenny examining the car before getting inside. Moments later, he realises that the car was driverless and asked a woman named Kline, "Do you trust this?!"

Throughout the car ride, the elderly man asked several questions to Amanda. Impressed by the driverless car, he said, "I'll never forget this."

Watch the video here:

He shared another video of the ride and wrote, "Literally the RIDE of a lifetime in a self-driving car." He asked Amanda to take pictures of the driverless car.

The video has raked up hundreds of views on Instagram and several comments. A user commented, "What a wild experience for the crew. Amanda, you're so awesome for taking Kenny and Jerry on adventures. If you ever bring them to Vegas let me know. Would love to meet you guys."

Another user wrote, "My favourite is when he says, Oh Amanda."

The third user commented, "These two videos of these super sweet men in the self-driving car, have truly made my day. I haven't stopped smiling from ear to ear since I started watching part 1."

"So wholesome. I hope they're both doing great!" shared a fourth. A fifth posted, "This is the best video I have ever seen on social media."

