"Wholesome Kalesh": Couple's Valentine Agreement Leaves Internet In Stitches

As Valentine's Day is just around the corner, people are finding different ways to express their love towards their partners. While some are diligently keeping up with the special days of Valentine's week and gifting their loved ones roses and chocolates, others are engaging in unusual ways to surprise their partners. Now, a Valentine's agreement between a husband and wife is going viral, leaving social media users in stitches. In the agreement, the couple mentions "house rules" for both parties to avoid frequent arguments and to regenerate love in the marriage.

"On the occasion of Valentine's, Shubham (Party 1) and Anaya (Party 2) will be mentioning some house rules for both parties to avoid frequent arguments and regenerate the love in the marriage that has been suffering for a long time because of Party 1's trading obsession," the agreement read. It further mentioned a list of rules for both parties to follow.

Sharing the picture of the agreement online, the user wrote, "No one told me marriage is this hard. 2 years into our marriage, my wife asked me to sign this 'marriage agreement'. What to do guys?"

"Failure to comply with these rules by any part will result in termination of the agreement and require the responsible party to compensate with 3 months of household chores like washing clothes, cleaning toilets, grocery shopping, etc," the agreement states.

The picture of the agreement has gone viral on social media and garnered various reactions. "This is Epic. This is the kind of Cute kalesh I Support," wrote one user. "wholesome Kalesh," said another.

"This is actually cute and effective. Also, shows they're working on their marriage," expressed a third user. "Shubham didn't not sign the agreement, now you know trading is more important than wife," jokingly pointed out one user.

"It's so adorable n cute n what's more funny that he talks capital n trading n secretary as beautycoin, cryptocoin," commented one user.

"Most importantly Shubam hasn't signed the agreement," wrote one user.