Whale Watchers Encounter Creepy 'Blood Worm' In California

The encounter went viral on Instagram, leaving many internet users unsettled.

A blood-red sea creature that resembled something out of a horror film frightened whale watchers in California. The peculiar finding was made in Monterey and went viral after being posted on Instagram.

The whale watchers described the creature as something "right out of the Twilight Zone." "We found it just hanging out on our dock this morning, and we gently scooped it up with some cardboard and carefully put it back in the water," one of the whale watchers told the New York Post.

Identified as a blood worm, the creature's body is covered in rows of hair-like appendages that make it look like something out of a horror video game. The name "blood worm" refers to an invertebrate that burrows and has translucent skin that reveals red bodily fluids.

These worms can grow up to a foot long and have a venomous proboscis with teeth that can ensnare prey, similar to the alien in the "Alien" movie series. Although the blood worm looks frightening, it does not attack humans. However, experts advise against touching its mouth, as it can deliver a sting-like bite.

The encounter left many on the internet unsettled, with some jokingly comparing the creature to parts of the human digestive system or calling it a "nope rope." Despite its scary appearance, the blood worm is just another fascinating inhabitant of the ocean.