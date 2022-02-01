Watch: YouTuber Logan Paul Chased And Robbed By Monkeys In Viral Video

YouTuber Logan Paul was bullied by monkeys during a trip to South Africa

YouTuber Logan Paul was harassed by a group of monkeys during a recent trip to South Africa. Footage that the 26-year-old shared on social media captured his encounter with the huge monkeys in Cape Town, reports The Sun. Logan Paul was reportedly filming content for his channels when he was accosted by two baboons in what appears to be a parking lot.

In the viral video, one of the huge monkeys can be seen rifling through the YouTuber's expensive camera equipment. Another monkey, meanwhile, chased Logan Paul around the parking lot. The video shows the monkey jumping from car to car as his partner continued going through the YouTuber's bag.

"What do I do? Is he grabbing my s**t?" a harried Logan Paul could be heard asking his cameraman in the video. "Yeah, he's got your camera," the cameraman replied. In the end, the monkey ran off with a bottle of energy drink stolen from Logan's bag.

Footage of the daylight robbery has gone viral with over 2.7 million views and hundreds of amused comments on Twitter.

Nolan screaming holding the camera has me dying LMAOOOO — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 31, 2022

You in South Africa? I've seen this kinda thing there — Joel Courtney (@Joel_Courtney) January 30, 2022

This is quite funny ngl — Jay 💙💛 (@jayknowsball2) January 31, 2022

Some wondered if the whole thing was a marketing gimmick for Logan Paul's new line of energy drinks.

PRIME is sooo good that even the monkey took one! great advertising — Khaled (@Valbiro) January 30, 2022

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul has kept a relatively low profile since his exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather in June last year. Floyd Mayweather predictably dominated the YouTube star in the eight-round exhibition fight.