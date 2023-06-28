Watch: YouTuber Creates 8-Foot Fully Functional iPhone, Carries It In...

The YouTuber replicated the design of iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A YouTuber created a stir online after posting a video of a fully-functional giant iPhone he built from scratch. The model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple's highest-specced phone, astonishingly measures a staggering 8 feet. YouTuber Matthew Beem carried the phone in a cart to the streets of New York to showcase its features. The display of the device has been built by using the touch-enabled screens of televisions, which is connected to a Mac Mini. Mr Beem has also added a volume button and button for music to his astounding creation.

In the YouTube Video posted on his channel, Mr Beem has shared the process of constructing such a huge iPhone. He begins by building a sturdy metal frame that will act as the foundation of the enormous device.

The YouTuber then replicates the design of the iPhone, giving the surface of his device a matte finish, to reflect the light, and feature functional buttons.

Mr Beem and his team focussed on the display, adding a laser to it to give the device a touch a realism.

The Mac Mini allows the device to run the same applications commonly used on iPhones. And it also offers a seamless user experience despite its colossal size.

The giant phone also has cameras, including the one in front for selfies. But Mr Beem showed how difficult it is to take a selfie on his device. He asked one of his teammates to tap the camera button while he jumped to register himself in the frame.

Mr Beem's effort led him to break the existing record held by another YouTuber named ZHC, who had built a 6-foot iPhone in 2020.