Watch: Toddler's Emergency 911 Call For Doughnuts Ends With A Surprise

A toddler in the US state of Oklahoma has gone viral on social media after he called 911 and asked for "emergency doughnuts". The Moore Police Department shared the endearing audio recording of the exchange between the boy, Bennett and the dispatcher on Friday (Feb 28).

Notably, the boy first dialled 911 and started saying gibberish to the dispatcher before handing up the phone. He redialled the number after a while and told the dispatcher about an "emergency need for doughnuts."

"911, it is an emergency," Bennett said, to which the dispatcher replied: “An emergency?”

"Emergency doughnuts," the child replied.

"Doughnuts? I want doughnuts. Are you going to share your doughnuts?" the dispatcher can be heard saying in response to the boy's request.

After a little back and forth between the two, Bennett hung up the call saying: "Bye! Have a good day. Boop!"

The next day, the Moore Police Department officials reached the boy's residence and fulfilled his request by handing him a box of Dunkin' doughnuts.

"Emergency Donuts: The Sequel Bennett requested a doughnut emergency, and #MPD delivered! His smile and laughter said it all!" the police department captioned the video posted on social media.

Bennett requested a donut emergency, and #MPD delivered! His smile and laughter said it all! Together we are #moorestrong. #ServiceBeforeSelf #donutsdonutsdonuts pic.twitter.com/h8gnvKv7Rb — Moore Police Dept. (@MoorePolice) February 28, 2025

Social media reacts

"I think we can all admit we've needed emergency doughnuts at one point," said one user, while another added: "As a former police call handler, I can safely say that this would have counted as our monthly morale boost."

A third commented: "You guys were sweet to do this. To all the naysayers: I'm sure his parents are making sure this doesn't happen again. Just enjoy the cute story as a break from negative news!"

You guys were sweet to do this. To all the naysayers: I'm sure his parents are making sure this doesn't happen again. Just enjoy the cute story as a break from negative news! — @heatherinmo (@heatherinmo) March 2, 2025

According to the police department, Bennett used an old cellphone that can still be used to call 911 in an emergency but has no other functional use.