Watch: This Ad With MS Dhoni Took A Year To Make And It Shows

"Our most ambitious and iconic film till date," wrote Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal

Watch: This Ad With MS Dhoni Took A Year To Make And It Shows

MS Dhoni has starred in an ad for Unacademy, which took almost one year to complete.

Bengaluru-based educational technology company Unacademy today released an ad film starring former Team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The ad, titled Lesson No. 7, shows MS Dhoni trying to outrun a train with several obstacles in his way. A meteor hurtling towards him adds to the tension as the cricketer runs, jumps and crashes through walls in an effort to outrun the train. Special effects were used to create metaphorical barriers which represented the struggles that Dhoni had to overcome in his career. According to Unacademy founder and CEO Gaurav Munjal, the ad film took almost one year to complete. 

"Our most ambitious and iconic film till date. Took almost one year to make," Mr Munjal wrote while sharing the video on Twitter. Watch it below:

The ad starring MS Dhoni has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube and nearly a million times on Twitter since being shared this morning. 

Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle were among the many Twitter users who praised the ad.

"The film portrays the feeling of breaking through all barriers with such perfection that I want to keep watching it on loop," wrote actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Take a look at some of the other reactions to the ad:

Unacademy's Chief Marketing Officer Karan Shroff revealed in a LinkedIn post that more than 250 professionals worked on the ad film for over eight months. Post production work for the film was done in over four countries as Lesson No. 7 used VFX and CGI for special effects. 

Click for more trending news


.