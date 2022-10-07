Watch: 'The Weeknd' Makes A Wish Come True For a Little Girl Battling Cancer

The little girl met the singer and also came prepared with gifts

Grammy-award-winning singer, The Weeknd, made an adorable new friend. In a heartfelt gesture, the Canadian singer made a young girl's wish come true by meeting her before his performance. The little girl is suffering from cancer, and she wanted to meet the artist for a long time.

A mom took to social media to ask the singer if he can meet her 3-year-old daughter, Katana, who is currently battling cancer. The singer went all out and invited the little girl to hang out with him backstage at his recent concerts in Los Angeles, US.

their connection is the sweetest thing I've ever witnessed. really praying hard for a speedy recovery for Abel. he holds the most special place in our hearts. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wJGlgU4Drr — lisa (@hxouseoflisa) September 4, 2022

The singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye and his kind gesture is winning hearts on the internet. The little girl can be seen hugging the singer and giving him gifts.

In the video, Katana asks the singer if he is going to sing on the stage. To which, the singer replied, "Yes, I'm getting ready to sing on the stage," while giving a tight hug.

The video was posted by Katana's mom Lisa on Twitter. Since being posted, the video has garnered more than 85,000 views with several comments and likes.

The video has surfaced across social media platforms. A user commented, "I pray she gets well. She has a good heart, the world needs more people like her. I love her already."

Another commented, "This was so sweet & Special! So much respect for the weekend for making this memory for this sweet little superhero."

"Awe this made me cry. The Weekend made that kid's day," said a third.

The Canadian singer remained in the headlines due to abruptly cancelling his concert due to losing his voice.