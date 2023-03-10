Watch: Telangana Farmer Turned YouTuber Milkuri Gangavva Takes Her First Flight At 62

Internet is lauding the actress and comedian for proving that age is just a number.

Milkuri Gangavva, a former farm labourer who rose to popularity as a YouTuber, achieved stardom by appearing in "My Village Show," a video series that highlights rural Telangana and its culture. Recently, she took her first flight at the age of 62 and the wholesome captured the attention of many internet users.

She took to Instagram to share the video. In the video, Milkuri Gangavva is seen taking her boarding pass and scanning through the gate. Furthermore, she enters the aircraft with a mix of joy and nervousness, just like any first flyer. The video also shows her initial struggles with the seat belt. Ms Gangavva, in her distinctive Telugu dialect, says in the video that she felt scared during take-off and also tried to take her seatbelt off. She explained how the aircraft's height shocked her and how the flight journey had hurt her ears.

Watch the video below:

Despite the language barrier, the internet is lauding the actress and comedian for proving that age is just a number. Since being shared on social media, the video has amassed over six million views and five lakh likes.

"Nice man....every one is having same dreem...you are so lucky who got chance to fulfilled it...congratulations," said a user.

A second person said, "So cute yaaar."

"Great job bro. I don't understand your language but you have done a great job i am waiting for this day to take my mom in flight," remarked another person.

"Many of us are unaware of the language but then this video features a mom's experience That's a universal language we all understand, MOM," said another user.

"Gangavva is inspiration... success will come at any age ..don't get dispersed..keep working and hunting your dreams," added a person.

Another person stated, "Don't know language but seems like she travel first time by plane and she is very happy and curious about plane so sweet."

