Watch: Stranger Things-Inspired Halloween Installation Spooks Internet

The Stranger Things-inspired installation outside a couple's home in the US.

Halloween is still a month away, but a couple in the US have already spooked social media with an incredible installation outside their home. It's based on popular Netflix series Stranger Things and shows one of the characters Max suspended in the air. The installation is a reference of one of the scenes where Max is about to be possessed by villain Vecna but her friends save her by playing her favourite song. A woman is seen walking under the model to prove it has no ground support.

The impressive creation has recreated the popular scene where Max confronts Vecna as her body levitates in a frozen state.

Cool "Floating Max from Stranger Things" Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops. pic.twitter.com/q0bPocdKz2 — The Ghouligans! 👻 (@ghouligans) September 16, 2022

She is saved by Kate Bush's "Running up that Hill", a hit number from the 1980s, and she snaps back to reality.

A video of the installation was first shared by Dave and Aubrey on TikTok this week from where it appeared on other social media platforms too.

The couple call themselves professional horror prop creators, according to Daily Record. The video has quickly amassed millions of views and left social media users scratching their heads about they managed to make their model float in mid-air.

"I need to know how she's up there. Remind me when the reveal video is up please," one user commented on Twitter.

"How they do this?" asked another.

The scene appeared in the fourth season of hit series.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is a sci-fi Netflix series centred around a group of children in the fictional rural town of Hawkins, Indiana, who experience countless supernatural phenomena. The series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour (Black Widow), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery (Free Guy) in the lead.