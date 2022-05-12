Watch: People Stop Car With Bare Hands For Woman Having Medical Episode

The video of the incident was posted on YouTube by Boynton Beach Police Department.

Internet is hailing a group of good samaritans who helped a woman in the United States during a medical episode while driving her car. The incident took place in Florida on May 5 and its video was posted on YouTube by Boynton Beach Police Department (BBPD).

The video starts with the woman's car slowly entered the traffic intersection at Congress Avenue when the light is red. Her co-worker, who is also seen driving alongside, races across the street waving her arms to get the attention of other motorists.

The police aid that the co-worker saw the woman “slumping over” her steering wheel.

Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved. If you know them, email slaters@bbfl.us.

More details: https://t.co/Rlnp7tdkBj — bbpd (@BBPD) May 11, 2022

Seeing the woman running on the road asking for help, several people got out of their cars and worked together to stop the moving vehicle.

The video further shows one woman grabbing a dumbbell from her car and handing it over to a man who uses it to smash the passenger's side window of the car which by then has come to a complete halt.

Another man then jumps inside the car through the smashed window to unlock the passenger's side door.

The group of men and women then enter the car and check the condition of the woman before pushing her car away, as seen at the end of the video.

The police said that these good samaritans took the car to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives.

“Watch as a group of Good Samaritans spring into action to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road. We want to reunite them with the woman whose life they saved,” the BBPD said on its Twitter handle, posting an email address and urging the public to send them any details regarding these people.

CBS12 News later got in touch with the woman, who they identified as West Palm Beach resident Laurie Rabyor.

“Thank you so much. I don't know how to thank you. I wish I was a millionaire, so I could buy y'all a boat,” she told the news outlet on Wednesday.

Ms Rabyor said that she doesn't remember the moment she suffered a medical emergency, but added that a combination of high blood pressure pills and fasting ahead of a medical procedure caused her to feel dizzy.

Ms Rabyor tried pulling over to a gas station on the road when she lost consciousness. “I didn't wake up until the next day,” she told CBS12 News.

The police later posted an update that they were able to identify several of the good samaritans and will set up their meeting with Ms Rabyor.