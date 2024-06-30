Watch: Passengers Celebrate India's T20 World Cup Victory On London-Bound Vistara Flight

Millions of Indians celebrated the Men in Blue for their outstanding performance in the final match.

In a dominant victory over South Africa, India secured their second T20 World Cup title by edging out South Africa by a narrow 7-run margin in the final. This victory marks India's return to ICC glory after an 11-year hiatus, their first World Cup triumph since 2011. Soon after, millions celebrated the Men in Blue for their outstanding performance in the final match.

The same excitement and enthusiasm also prevailed 40,000 feet above sea level. A video going viral on the internet shows passengers on a London-bound Vistara flight watching the match live on their laptops. X user Vinamra Longani shared a video showing the passengers watching the nail-biting match and then erupting in cheers after the win.

''TeamIndia's win of the #T20WorldCup2024 being celebrated 40,000 ft in the air on a @airvistara flight enroute #London! My friend @i_hardeepsingh (in yellow watching the match on his laptop) just sent me this. You have got to love In-flight WiFi,'' the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:



#TeamIndia's win of the #T20WorldCup2024 being celebrated 40,000 ft in the air on a @airvistara flight enroute #London !

My friend @i_hardeepsingh (in yellow watching the match on his laptop) just sent me this.

You have got to love In-flight WiFi !#AvGeek#PaxExpic.twitter.com/ouJWLQX5iM — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) June 29, 2024

Hardeep Singh, who recorded the video, thanked Vistara saying that he could enjoy the victory due to the seamless in-flight wifi services.

''Flying @airvistara turned out to be lucky. All World Cup finals on board the UK now! Or Air India once the merger is done! Anyway - this was a great experience. The matched streamed perfectly. Ball by ball! The airlines we deserve. @airvistara,'' Mr Singh wrote.

Vistara replied saying, ''Couldn't have let @i_hardeepsingh miss this incredible match!''

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''Gone are the days of waiting for Captain to make the announcement.'' Another commented, ''So cool.''

Notably, it was team India's second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the legendary MS Dhoni in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Team India on the big win. "Champions! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in style! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team," PM posted on X.