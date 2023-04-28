Watch: Narrow Escape For Customers As Heavy Glass Door Falls At Chinese Restaurant

The door hit the person's right arm and eventually bounced to his shoulder.

When people go out to eat, they usually wish to enjoy themselves, the company of their friends alongside good food and drinks. However, nobody would think of witnessing or undergoing a life threatening incident in such a happy surrounding. However, in a shocking incident, a 45 kilogram heavy glass door detached from its frame and nearly hit customers eating at a restaurant in China's Zhengshou on April 12.

As per the video released by Viral Press, which depicts the CCTV footage from the eatery, groups of people are seen talking, eating and drinking outdoors at a restaurant. A few seconds later, a thick, 45 kg (100 pound) heavy glass door is seen falling after it gets detached from its frame. The door comes toppling onto a table of four and almost hits a diner's head. The thud shocks everyone at the restaurant and people can be heard shouting in the background.

Fortunately, the door hit the person's right arm and eventually bounced to his shoulder, saving him from any serious head injury. Further in the short CCTV footage, the restaurant owner, Li, is seen jumping to the scene and grabbing the glass door to pull it away from the table. Mr Li then holds the door and slides it back into the building.

As per the restaurant owner, the glass door had not been fixed properly when it was installed and therefore caused the accident.

In a similar, terrifying incident, a man in Russia narrowly escaped getting his head decapitated in an elevator mishap. As per the CCTV footage, which went viral on the internet showed the man walking into the lift when its doors suddenly started to shut. The man almost got his head cut, but fortunately, he jumped back in time, while the elevator shot up.

The man escaped death by just a fraction of a second. As per the description of the clip, the incident took place in an apartment block in the city of Krasnodar, Russia.