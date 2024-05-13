Watch: Man Teaches Dog How To Close Cage Door, Then This Happens

"I think he did a lot more training off camera," said a user.

Dogs are called man's best friend. They look at us and learn from us. Dogs are also able to understand that some words refer to objects in a way that is similar to humans. Now, a video of a man trying to teach his pet dog how to close its crate has gone viral.

The dog can be seen in the video paying careful attention as its owner shows her how to lock a crate door. After observing how to use it properly, the labrador waits for a few minutes and then uses a toy to get the cat inside the crate. Once the cat goes inside the crate, the pooch quickly closes the door, surprising the cat.

The funny clip was shared by the Instagram page of the dog Ruby Nance, which is managed by her pet parents, Katelyn and Ted.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 10 lakh likes and 31.8 million views. "Live Action Looney Tunes," reads the caption of the post.

"Cats standing there like 'Did I really just let that happen? Did I really just get duped by the DOG?'" said a user.

Another added, "I think he did a lot more training off camera."

"Both were in same class, but only one learned," said a person.

"All fun in games until she tricks you to go in and locks u up," commented an Instagram user.

"I have never seen a cat outsmarted by a dog before," said a person.