Watch: Man Rescues Two Kids From Flood, Hailed A Hero

Li Yijun rescued two children being swept away in a flood.

A man who managed to rescue two children being swept away in a flood has been hailed a hero by the Internet. Hearing a cry for help, Li Yijun rushed out and jumped into water to save a child who was being carried down a street by the force of the water. The incident occurred last Monday, after a street in Dajishan town in China was flooded when a nearby river burst its banks. After rescuing the first child, he went back into water less than two minutes later to save another child.

Black and white footage of the incident, which has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, shows Mr Yijun wading through waist-deep water to rescue the children.

Watch the footage below:

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed thousands of times online, and many have praised Mr Yijun's courage, though he himself says he only did what anyone would do in an emergency.

"True hero," wrote one person in the comments section. "Real superheroes don't need to wear masks and capes," said another.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.