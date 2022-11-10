Watch: Man Plays With Giant Anaconda, Snake Strikes Back

The video has been shared by Nick, who is an animal and reptile addict

A reptile-addict got more than he bargained for when an anaconda snake he was playing with decided to strike back. In a video shared on Instagram, the man can be seen lifting an enormous snake from Amazon in his arms. The video has been shared by Nick, who is an animal and reptile addict. In the video, Nick is seen wearing a cowboy hat and blue t-shirt, and holding an anaconda, while it is wrapped around both his hands. As he handles the reptile, the snake first attacks his shirt and then bites his arm. The agitated snake lunges forward and again aims at his t-shirt but Nick ducks a little bit. The snake proceeds to bite his arm again, leaving Nick in pain. Though he is seen yelling, Nick tells viewers that the anaconda is non-venomous.

According to his Instagram profile, nickthewrangler is an animal and reptile addict, and his page is filled with videos of him handling different species of snakes. His bio reads, "To inspire and be a voice for our wild animals. Be Afraid And Do It Anyway! DON'T STOP WRANGLING!" The caption of the video reads, "Cowboying it up with a naughty ANACONDA!"

Watch the video here:

The reel has racked up over 4.7 lakh likes and more than 5,800 comments. One user reacted to the video and said, ‘'Put her back in the Amazon please. She's not a toy for your amusement." Another was curious about the reptile's behaviour, and wrote, "Genuine question but why is she biting like that? Is it just because of not wanting to be handled and how would you go about stopping her? I imagine if you put her down she would still keep biting until you got further away?'' A third got a little angry after watching the video and commented, “Snakes are evil creatures tht shouldn't be here! I don't care what nobody says ! They kill people !''

According to National Geographic, the green anaconda, a boa species native to the northern regions of South America, is the largest snake in the world. They can reach lengths of 30 feet can weigh upto 250 kilograms. The non-venomous constrictors kill their prey by coiling their muscular bodies and squeezing until the animal asphyxiates.

Featured Video Of The Day Ex Supreme Court Judges On Law Minister's Remarks On Collegium System