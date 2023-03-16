Watch: Man Hands Over Free Helmet To Bike Rider On Agra- Lucknow Expressway

The video was shared by the handle of 'Helmet Man of India' Twitter account

A road safety crusader named Raghvendra Kumar decided to hand over a free helmet to a bike rider who was exceeding 100 km per hour speed on the Agree-Lucknow Expressway without a helmet. Popularly known as 'Helmet Man of India,' he stopped his car and handed him a brand new helmet.

The video was shared by the handle of the 'Helmet Man of India' Twitter account. It shows Mr Kumar wearing a helmet while driving his car and he signals the man riding the bike without a helmet to stop by showing him a brand new helmet. Mr Kumar told the rider that he has been following him for quite a distance as he was riding without a helmet. Mr Kumar hands him a new helmet and asked him if he read the message written on the rear windshield of the car.

The message reads, "Yamraaj ne bheja nahi bachaane ke liye, upar jagah nahi hain jaane ke liye."

After handing over the helmet, Mr Kumar advises the man to wear it while riding. The man introduced himself as Nikhil Tiwari from Etawah. Thanking the helmet man, he says, "Our safety is in our hands only".

The caption of the video when roughly translated from Hindi reads, "I don't exceed the speed limit of my car above 100 but on Lucknow expressway when a man overtook me, I was left surprised as his speed was more than us and he wasn't wearing a helmet. To catch him and give him a helmet, I had to go beyond the speed of 100 and in the end, we managed to catch him."

Watch the video here:

अपनी कार की रफ्तार 100 से ऊपर नहीं ले जाता लेकिन लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक व्यक्ति जब मुझे ओवरटेक किया मैं दंग रह गया क्योंकि बिना हेलमेट उसकी रफ्तार हमसे ज्यादा थी. उसे सुरक्षा कवच हेलमेट देने के लिए 100 से ऊपर अपनी गाड़ी को भगाना पड़ा अंत में उसे पकड़ ही लिया. #Helmetman@PMOIndiapic.twitter.com/BbpYbQ43C7 — Helmet man of India (@helmet_man_) March 14, 2023

The Mumbai Traffic Police also reacted to the video and praised the man for his efforts. "This is called a heartful expression of concern."

Another user commented, "You are doing a great service to society Raghvendra ji. People on two-wheelers must wear helmets for their personal safety."

"This is a great gesture, hope it inspires many," the third user wrote.

So far, the man has distributed more than 56,000 helmets across India and has saved 30 lives in the last 10 years. Raghavendra Kumar has been incessantly working towards raising awareness for road safety.

It all began after he lost his friend in a road accident. "I lost my friend and roommate four years ago in a road accident. The bitter truth is he could have been saved if he was wearing a helmet," Mr Kumar told PTI.