Watch: Messi Steps In As Guards Try To Take Young Fan Away

In a heart-warming gesture, Lionel Messi on Sunday intervened when the guards were taking away a young fan who was trying to approach him. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner also took a selfie with the boy.

The episode occurred after his recent match for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in Tel Aviv, Israel, when Messi was walking down the stadium tunnel. The young supporter ran up to him but was stopped by the security guards. As they tried to take him away, Messi intervened.

The boy dropped his phone in the commotion but got hold of it against as Messi put his hands on his shoulder and posed for a selfie. They both hugged before he was again taken away by the guards.

The young admirer was given a moment he would never, ever forget by the Argentine superstar through this act of compassion.

Watch the video here:

This young fan was being taken away by security but Messi stopped them so the boy take a selfie with him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MHNfpSs2O0 — R  (@Lionel30i) July 31, 2022

The internet loved Messi's gesture. At the time of writing, the clip had been viewed over 3.3 million times, and received about 62,000 likes.

One user wrote, "That kid is going to remember and talk about this moment for the rest of his life. This is what makes Messi GOAT apart from his out of this world skills.”

That kid is going to remember and talk about this moment for the REST OF HIS LIFE. This is what makes Messi GOAT apart from his out of this world skills. — Slick Willie (@SlickWillie64) August 1, 2022

Another user shared the selfie of Messi with the kid and wrote, “A moment to remember for the rest of his life.”

A moment to remember for the rest of his life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMza4RTt7x — R  (@Lionel30i) August 1, 2022

A few people even criticised the security's behaviour towards the kid.

Poor little guy they tossed him and his phone fell on the ground ???? — Miliano ⚽️???????????? (@DonMiliano10) August 1, 2022

No class from security,tossing a Lil kid this bad — Howard (@Howard_medillin) August 1, 2022

However, there were also people who empathised with the security and felt that they were just doing their job.

Imagine the kids motive was too attack Messi and it happened - you all be saying “why didn't the security take control of the situation “

Regardless of it being a child still they still have to do there job — Luke Cook (@LukeCoo41044569) August 1, 2022

Another user felt "being security is no easy job".

At least he got his photo with Messi. What a persistent young man. Thank you Messi. Being security is no easy job. — George Onmonya Daniel (@onmonyageorge) August 1, 2022

Here are a few more reactions:

He's just sweetness personified. My Messi ❤️ — Emem T (@silkytommy) August 1, 2022

Indeed, a humble lion who seeks to love all. My dream is to just have a hug from him. He is The GOAT — Christian Asante (@Christi47809275) August 1, 2022

No other goat can be this human.



Man, Messi is class.

Via https://t.co/DWNippXct1 — Lyto Rymz (@LytoRymz) August 1, 2022

In the match, PSG defeated Nantes in the Trophee des Champions final.