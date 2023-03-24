Watch: IndiGo Pilot Cheers For Stars Of 'The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman And Bellie

Many people appreciated IndiGo's heartwarming gesture.

In a heartwarming gesture, the crew and passengers of the flight gave a rousing welcome to Bomman and Bellie, the Oscar-winning stars of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

A video of an IndiGo pilot congratulating Bomman and Billie as they were on a flight to Ooty has now gone viral on social media. The video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu and it has caught many people's attention. "Some of you might not know, that award for the best documentary at the Oscars was given to a documentary called The Elephant Whisperers and we have the main team of the documentary onboard with us. So give them a round of applause," the flight's pilot said in the clip.

As the passengers shouted and cheered for them, the couple stood up and folded their hands to show gratitude. Some passengers also captured photos and videos. A text overlay on the video also reads, "Flying to Ooty with the stars of "the elephant whisperers" on board. shoutout to @indigo Airlines for the special mention!"

"Nice gesture @IndiGo6E," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 1.8 lakh views and four thousand likes. Many people labelled the gesture as "beautiful" and "cute".

The airline took to Twitter to respond to the same. They wrote, "Flying with the team was a delightful experience. Congratulations to the complete cast and crew of #TheElephantWhisperers on their well-deserved Oscars win. Thank you for sharing this with us, Ma'am . Hope you had a good time on-board. #GoIndiGo #LoveYouToo"

"I feel so happy for these two simple friends of wildlife. I hope more elephants are able to receive care and love from them," said a second user.

A third user commented, "what a gesture by @IndiGo6E , So proud of u all for regarding and acknowledging the duo winners of the oscar, they are both reel and real actors and people. God bless the couple, made India proud."

"Beautiful moments and great pictures," remarked another person.

"This is so thoughtful!" said a person.