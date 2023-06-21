Watch: In Rain-Hit Rajasthan, Man Continues To Deliver Gas Cylinder, Impresses Internet

Internet praised the man's dedication

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is all praises for an employee of a gas agency company for carrying an LPG cylinder amid heavy rain during Cyclone Biparjoy in Rajasthan village. The minister shared the now-viral video on Twitter.

While appreciating the man's effort, Mr Puri wrote, "Ensuring energy availability. With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India's energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer's home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan."

In the video posted by the minister, amid heavy rain, a man can be seen carrying the gas cylinder to a house in Barmer's Dhok village.

Watch the video here:

चूल्हा जलता रहेगा

देश बढ़ता रहेगा



Ensuring energy availability.

With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India's energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer's home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/TpOIbN942v — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 17, 2023

Internet praised the man's dedication and demanded better working conditions for him.

A user commented, "A matter of pride for all employees in the petroleum sector," commented a user. "Salute his dedication," said another.

Another user wrote, "I must say that these delivery people are most underrated and underpaid. They lift this weight and climb floors & floors on a daily basis to keep several kitchens working. High time their salaries are reviewed & revised. Also, they need better vehicles for efficient delivery."

"Fighting against nature has been proved by making seamless delivery of cylinder once again. Kudos to the entire team," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, seven people died in rain-related incidents and 265 people were rescued by relief forces as extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy, battered parts of Rajasthan during the last two days, officials said.