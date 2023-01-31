Watch: Husband Surprises Wife By Getting Her Portrait Tattooed On His Arm

The clip has amassed over 10.7 million views and over nine lakh likes.

Many people make grand gestures for their loved ones. The joy and happiness one notices after surprising someone close to them is unmatchable. In one such romantic gesture, a man tattooed a portrait of his wife on his arm. Her reaction is winning hearts online.

A video of the same was shared by Tattoo artist Mahesh Chavan on Instagram. In the video, a man goes up to his wife, who is sitting on the bed with a toddler. He has a cloth and a plastic sheet wrapped around his arm. He then asks her to open it. As she removes the cloth, a tattoo of her holding their child with a small heart at the bottom is seen. The man's wife is shocked to see this tattoo and exclaims, "Oh my God." As per the post, the man surprised the woman on her birthday.

The video was shared three days ago and since then, it has amassed over 10.7 million views and over nine lakh likes. "Mam kitani khush Ho gai jab unko unke birthday pe itna bada surprise mila husband se (Ma'am is so happy to get such a big surprise from her husband on her birthday)" reads the caption of the post.

"Super gift," said a person.

"This is next level surprise," commenced a user.

Many people said the portrait looked "beautiful".

Another user added, "U create non forgettable magical moments for the people who come to you for there tattoos or after seeing your videos get inspired to create the same for themselves."

