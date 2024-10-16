Watch: Howling Pack Of 9 Wolves Surrounded A Couple's Cabin Late At Night

Canada is home to a large population of wolves

A video circulating online captures a pack of nine wolves howling near a couple's cabin in Quebec, Canada. Michee Jules, 34, and his wife Maya Jules, 33, were in Quebec in February to celebrate Michee's birthday when they encountered the unexpected sight.

Their celebration took a surprising turn as the wolves gathered outside their cabin, howling into the night. Although they had been warned about the presence of wolves in the area, neither expected to see so many right outside their glass-walled retreat.

Michee, a photographer from New Jersey, shared with the New York Post, "It was a joyful experience to witness these animals up close."

"I have a deep love for animals, and my passion lies in capturing moments of them interacting in their natural environment," he added.

The couple stayed in the cabin for a week and reported seeing the wolves on a daily basis.

Michee told the media outlet, "I couldn't believe we were lucky enough to see the wolves so close up and so often.

"When I opened the door to the wolves, I was very surprised by their calm reaction.

"I still kept my distance but I wasn't bothered nor did I feel threatened.

"I'd definitely go back to Canada again just for this experience alone."

Meanwhile, Canada is home to a large population of wolves, the second largest in the world after Russia. According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, Canada has over 50,000 grey wolves. Within Canada, there are several species of wolves that occupy approximately 90 per cent of their historic range.


