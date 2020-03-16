Watch How This Leopard Was Rescued From A Well In Madhya Pradesh

A leopard was rescued from a well in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

A video that is being widely shared online shows a leopard being rescued from a well in Madhya Pradesh. The video was posted on Twitter this morning by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who explained that the big cat was rescued in time after it fell into a deep well in Shivpuri and praised the rescue operation as ingenious.

The one-minute-long undated video shows the leopard being lifted out of the well using a traditional bed made of wood and ropes. It shows the big cat sitting on the upside-down bed - known as a khatiya - while rescuers lift it out of the well with the help of ropes. The video ends with the rescuers hurrying away as the leopard climbs out of the well.

According to Mr Kaswan, the leopard cooperated with its rescuers during the operation instead of attacking them. "He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also," he wrote, adding that the video was shared with him by Indian Forest Services officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

Watch the leopard rescue video below:

This #leopard fell into a deep well at Shivpuri, Madhya Praresh. Was rescued on time. He supported as well, many a times they attack the rescuers also. Via @ravindramtripa1pic.twitter.com/fqwgQ4OFUQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

Since being shared online this morning, the video has collected over 10,000 views and more than 1,200 'likes'. In the comments section, many praised the rescuers for saving the leopard from drowning.

Wow! Proven time n again that we can co exist if humans behave themselves. — rajendra गोदारा (@rgodara2) March 16, 2020

🙏 Great Rescue excellent work all member who done the best job. — L KURIEN (@l_kurien) March 16, 2020

What patience & ingenuity exhibited by the rescue team! — Smita🇮🇳 (@DikshitSmita) March 16, 2020

This is not the first time a leopard rescue video has caught social media's attention. In 2018, a leopard was similarly rescued from an open well in Maharashtra, and a video of the incident had garnered much praise and love online.