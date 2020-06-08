Watch How This Boy 'Prepares' For An Exam. Video Will Leave You In Splits

A schoolboy in China was filmed trying to scoop up some knowledge.

Who among us has not felt under-prepared while entering an examination hall? Who hasn't felt the creeping dread of the knowledge that they are going to fail a subject very soon, and tried to cram everything in at the last possible minute? A schoolboy filmed in this video evidently did feel the dread - for he was seen trying to put some knowledge into his brain, quite literally.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan took to Twitter this morning to share the video of the boy that has left thousands in splits. The video shows a young schoolboy sitting in a classroom and flipping the pages of his textbook. Instead of reading the book and learning his lesson, however, he was filmed trying to 'scoop out' the knowledge with his cupped hands and put it directly into his brain.

If only it were that easy!

According to the Shanghaiist, the video was filmed in Guizhou, China, by the schoolboy's teacher. She told reporters that the students were preparing to take a dictation quiz when the boy was recorded trying to 'deposit' the words into his brain. The video has gone massively viral on Chinese social media platforms, leaving viewers in stitches.

"Exam time 'Final Round' Preparation," wrote Mr Sharan while sharing the video on Twitter. "Can anyone relate to this?" he asked, adding a laughing face emoji.

Exam time ‘Final Round' Preparation.

His video has collected over 13,000 views, along with several amused comments.

There is no word on how the schoolboy did on his quiz.

What did you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.