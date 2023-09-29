Watch: How Baby Elephant Narrowly Escapes Lions

Two lions can be seen running after an elephant.

A video depicting a group of lions seizing the opportunity to hunt a young elephant has gone viral on social media. The footage was filmed in South Africa's Kruger National Park and was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Latest Sightings.' The clip was originally captured by Brent Schnupp and was shared on September 26. Since being shared, it has amassed 2.2 million views and has been liked over 1,000 times.

The opening scene of the video shows a baby elephant looking for its mother, with three lions closely trailing its every step. At one point, the baby elephant even changes course, causing the lions to react nervously. However, the calf ultimately manages to elude the big cats.

"As we drove along the park's roads, our anticipation grew. The thrill of not knowing what might be around the corner was captivating. Just as I had that thought, we came across a male lion casually crossing the road. He walked down to a small puddle. To our surprise, two other lions appeared out of nowhere and joined him-a younger male and a female. They seemed to be enjoying a peaceful moment of coexistence," Mr Schnupp told Latest Sightings.

"However, the tranquility was short-lived. Our attention was drawn to an adult female elephant emerging from the thicket ahead of us. She appeared to be in distress and was crossing the road with great haste. Little did we know at the time that she had left behind her vulnerable calf," he said.

"The lions, sensing an opportunity, came onto the road and soon realized that the mother elephant had left her calf behind. The younger male lion took the lead in chasing the defenseless baby elephant. In contrast, the older male lion just stood and watched, while the lioness also seemed uninterested," he further added.

Here are people's reactions to this video clip:

A social media user wrote, "I just love the baby elephant so much and hope he made it back to his family safely..."

"The baby elephant did so well! Always keeping an eye on what's behind," another added.

"OMG. This video really has my stress level on high alert for the baby elephant. I could hardly watch it, worrying about the fate of the baby elephant. I love him so much, and I hope and pray that his cries were heard by his Mum. I love lions equally as much but not when they become prey to each other..." a third said.