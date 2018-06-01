Watch: Heartwarming Video Of 8-Year-Old Helping Elderly Woman Goes Viral "Thank God for our youth," wrote the person who filmed the incident

Maurice Adams Jr. was filmed helping an elderly woman climb up a flight of stairs.



The boy, Maurice Adams Jr. of Milledgeville, Georgia, rushed out of a car and went to help the elderly woman climb a flight of stairs when he saw her struggling, ABC News reported.



In a heartwarming moment, after they climbed the stairs together, the elderly woman hugged Maurice. She then went on her way, while Maurice happily ran back to the car.



However, Maurice was so busy helping the old lady that he did not know his good deed was being filmed by a passer-by.



Riley Duncan, the passer-by who saw the incident unfold, captured the entire episode on his camera and posted the video on Facebook, where he wrote, "Thank God for our youth."



You can watch the sweet video here.



Since being shared online on May 29, the video has garnered over 21,000 'shares' and dozens of comments.



"Such a sweet young man. Someone has taught him well. We need more like him," wrote one Facebook user. "How perfectly precious!" says another.









