Watch: Gender Reveal Fails As Balloon Refuses To Pop, Then Floats Away

A couple's gender reveal went wrong when the balloon they were using flew away

It was a series of unfortunate events that occurred when a couple from New Jersey tried an elaborate stunt to reveal the gender of their unborn child. A video shared online shows the couple using a big balloon as part of the gender reveal stunt. The balloon presumably contained confetti or some other blue or pink substance to indicate their unborn baby's gender. Unfortunately, the world may never know what the balloon actually contained, for it stubbornly refused to pop before floating away to freedom.

The hilarious footage which, according to Fox News, was first posted to Instagram by Brent Murray, shows the parents-to-be using sticks to hit the balloon in order to pop it. The black balloon refuses to pop no matter how hard their friends and family cheer them on.

Then, after a particularly hard swat by the father-to-be, the balloon becomes untethered and begins floating away. The hilarious video shows the couple running after it before admitting defeat and flopping down on the lawn.

Watch the video below:

via Gfycat

Since being shared online to Reddit three days ago, the video has garnered over 6.3 million views. It has also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, where people can't stop chuckling over it:

Not sure bats are the best way to pop a balloon — Anyanka (@Nomorejellyfish) October 7, 2019

Embrace the mystery. Clearly, this is the message. 😏 — Pengwennotes (@pengwennotes) October 7, 2019

That guy trying to heroically jump the fence then failing and just lying there... Beautiful. — Jᴀy A. Rᴀᴍᴀ 💀🐍 HONKHONK the Ninth (@J_A_Rama_SFF) October 7, 2019

A video shared by one of the attendees on Facebook revealed that the couple did manage to find out the gender of their baby after the balloon floated away.

This is only the latest in a long line of gender reveal stunts that have garnered attention on social media. Just a few weeks ago, a couple's gender reveal stunt using a hippo had drawn criticism. Before that, it was a car that went up in flames during a gender reveal that had gone viral online.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.