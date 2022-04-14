Caught On Camera: Car-Truck Crash On US Highway Sparks Huge Fireball

A report said both drivers involved in the accident were treated for non-life-threatening injuries

A collision between a truck and a car on a highway near Blaine in the US sparked a massive fire that was caught on camera. The video showed a white car lose control on a ramp and end up directly in the path of the truck.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed the car heading into the highway from a ramp. It appeared to be out of control. Soon, the car collides with the truck, causing the truck driver to crash into the highway's sidewall and nearly go over the edge. After that, the truck catches fire.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on April 11, 2022.

Watch the video here:

According to the caption, the traffic on the highway was closed for about two hours during which the wreckage was cleared. “It appeared the driver was able to exit the truck after the fire,” stated the caption.

A report in KSTP, an American television and radio broadcasting company, stated that the truck driver's name is Mitchell Moore. The report quoted Mr Moore as saying, “All I saw was rocks and dirt. The next thing I know I'm getting hit and I'm getting pushed over another lane.”

WCCO-TV, a television station licensed to Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, reported that the car driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. The report added that only two drivers were involved in the accident, and both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Investigating authorities believe that the car driver was “driving while impaired” and they are looking into it.