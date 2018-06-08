Watch: Fierce Bullfight On The Streets After Animals Escape Enclosure The runaway bulls managed to dent parked cars, break fences and trample through planter boxes

The runaway bulls managed to dent parked cars, break fences and trample through planter boxes before they were subdued, reports Two days ago, police in California were called in to break up a brawl unlike any other - a fight between two bulls. Officers from the Fremont Police Department responded to call about an active bullfight at 9.30 am on Tuesday. The caller asked the police to break up a fight between "two black cows" on the street, but officers arrived at the scene to find two aggressive bulls in the middle of a face-off. According to local media , the two bulls had escaped from a nearby ranch."Patrol Officers and Animal Services rushed to the scene (Mission/Castro area) and this is what they found. Luckily the owner arrived and helped MOOve the two back to their property," wrote the police on Facebook. (Don't miss that pun!)A video shared by the police shows the owner of the bulls arriving at the scene. It is reported that while the owner could not manage to break up the fight, his sons had better luck when they arrived a little later. Watch the video below:The runaway bulls managed to dent parked cars, break fences and trample through planter boxes before they were subdued, reports East Bay Times . According to Fremont Police, the owner was fined and will be responsible for repairs and damages.



