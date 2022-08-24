Watch: Engine Cover Peels Off Alaskan Airlines Flight Bound To San Diego

No injuries reported among the 176 passengers.

Window seats may be the most coveted on a flight, but passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight on Monday would likely argue otherwise as along of a peaceful view of clouds, passengers were greeted with parts of their plane's engine flaking off.

Lmao, no one gonna talk about this or is Twitter's algorithm giving me the runaround?



Alaska Airlines 588 had some sort of uh...loss of cowling on its number 1 engine, landed safely in SEA



Glad to see everyone's ok! pic.twitter.com/WXuwNf3w3K — aspin the askal (@asminnow) August 23, 2022

A part of the flight's cowling, a removable metal housing for the engine, peeled off and left the interiors exposed shortly after the Alaska Airlines plane bound to San Diego from Seattle took off. The flight was then diverted back to Seattle.

A video shared on Twitter captures the incident from the window of the plane. A sticker text attached to the clip reads, "We survived."

In a statement to CNN, Alaska Airlines said, "Flight 558 reported an unusual vibration on the left side of the aircraft soon after departure ... The aircraft returned to the airport and landed safely."

The airlines also said that there were no injuries reported among the 176 passengers and six crew members on board, CNN reported. The plane, however, has been taken out of service while a safety team investigates the cause of the issue.