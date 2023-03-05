Watch: Elderly Man Trying To Take A Perfect Pic Of His Wife Melts Hearts Online

The video has collected 6.6 million views on Instagram

A video has surfaced on the internet which shows an elderly man trying to click a perfect picture of his wife. The cute moment between the couple is winning hearts on the internet.

Posted on Instagram by Yoga With Kush, the video shows an elderly man attempting to click the perfect picture of his wife in front of the Adiyogi Shiva statue in Tamil Nadu. For the shot, the man bent down to click his wife while she blushes. The woman's adorable reaction is also captured in the video.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Love=Efforts What a wonderful display of love at Adiyogi."

The video was posted 6 days ago, and so far it has collected 6.6 million views on Instagram. A user wrote, "This just made my day. Thank you."

"Crying out of love," wrote another user.

"There is something sweet and lovely about this. Can't express but makes your heart full," the third user wrote.

"This is the kind of relationship, trust, bond, love, moment I want," the fourth user expressed.

Meanwhile, in a similar video, an elderly couple was seen struggling to take a selfie in a metro. Their efforts and the cuteness in the video are winning the hearts of many on the internet.

In the video, the duo attempts to take a picture but fails. The woman assures her husband that they will be able to take a decent picture before they deboard. The man keeps trying but to no avail. In a few minutes, just before they reach their destination, they stand up and get their perfect picture.

