Watch: Dog Identifies Friend During Video Call. Its Reaction Went Viral

We often hear that dogs can easily identify their owners and other friendly animals through their senses. Additionally, they align their behaviours with their habits. However, a popular video demonstrates that a dog can recognise its companions on screen in addition to in real life.
The Instagram account Rollo and Sadie posted a video of two dogs interacting in a video conversation with the caption, "When you really miss your bestie."
Watch the video here:
The video has received over 15,000 views on Instagram and over 1,000 likes.
"I just can't! Mine cry when one has to go to the vet; the other two lose their minds and usually hang by the door until the return. I must try this! Love it! Love the besties, human and furry!" commented one user.
"One of the best videos I have ever seen.I love them," commented another user.Click for more trending news