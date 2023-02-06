Video: Customer Thrashes Bank Employee In Gujarat Over Loan Dispute

The police have detained the two suspects.

In a horrific incident, a customer thrashed a Bank of India (BOI) employee at the Nadiad branch in Gujarat over the issue of a bank loan. In the video shared by news agency ANI, two men are seen entering the bank branch and one of them starts thrashing the executive.

In the CCTV footage dated February 3, the employee is sitting towards the left side. Suddenly, two people enter the camera frame and walk towards him. One of them then starts slapping and kicking the bank executive. A few customers and staff members present at the bank come to the rescue of the employee and help stop the argument. However, the man keeps on hitting the employee. Later, he is taken away by the security personnel.

The news agency stated that the police have detained the two suspects and a complaint has been opened at the Nadiad Town Police Station under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act).

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on 3rd February. Case registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station#Gujaratpic.twitter.com/JJbMzA2cOO — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

Sharing the video on Twitter, ANI wrote, "An employee of the Bank of India, Nadiad branch was thrashed by a customer over the issue of a bank loan on 3rd February. Case registered under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) in Nadiad Town Police Station."

In August last year, 32 kg gold, worth several crores, was robbed from a bank in Chennai. Three masked men locked the employees in a toilet before they robbed the FedBank Gold Loan in the city's Arumbakkam area.

Featured Video Of The Day Surat Holds Mass Wedding For 88 Couples