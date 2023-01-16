Watch: Chris Hemsworth's Wife Dresses Up As 87-Year-Old For A Special 'Date' With Actor. Here's Why

Chris Hemsworth's reaction to seeing his "beautifully aged" wife is winning the internet.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known for his role as 'Thor' in the Marvel Universe, had revealed in November 2022 that he is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease because of genetic factors. He discovered this while filming "Limitless," a National Geographic series. He also decided to take a break from acting to focus on his family and health. "The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced or my wife, my kids, this is probably my biggest fear," Hemsworth said, in an episode of the series, after learning about the news. Elsa Pataky, his wife, decided to do something special and heartfelt for the actor to confront his aging worries. Now, a short video of the same from the docuseries is going viral on social media.

Mrs Pataky dressed as an 87-year-old version of herself with the help of professional makeup, prosthetics and a wig. The Marvel actor was told he would be meeting an elderly fan. His reaction to seeing his "beautifully aged" wife is winning the internet. The video was posted on Twitter by a user Zrnhs.

"Have you seen the video of Chris Hemsworth & his wife (who dressed as an old lady) bcs she wants him to see the older her so maybe he'll remember her in the future? This is after they found out he has a high risk of alzheimers & the disease could start to progress anytime," reads the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Have you seen the video of Chris Hemsworth & his wife (who dressed as an old lady) bcs she wants him to see the older her so maybe he'll remember her in the future?



This is after they found out he has high risk of alzheimers & the disease could start to progress anytime 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/z1PWoOZ0rV — zrnhs (@ZareenH_s) January 6, 2023

The video has amassed 2.5 million views and 36,000 likes.

"Ok I'm sobbing," one user commented.

"This is absolutely beautiful and a perfect example of true love," said another user.

A third person said, "Hold her tight, Chris."

"This is such a wonderful and beautiful gesture," added another user.

"Please marry someone you want to be forever with, no matter how long it takes," added another user.

Featured Video Of The Day Arvind Kejriwal's March In Row With Centre Over Teachers' Finland Trip