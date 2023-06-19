Watch: Bride Wows Guests By Roller Dancing At Wedding, Internet Impressed

The video was uploaded by the handle 'All About Dance' on Instagram.

A video of a bride dancing her heart out at her sangeet function is going viral on the internet. The video shows the bride in a lehenga grooving to the song 'Sau Asmaan' from the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' with roller skates on. The video is winning hearts on the internet.

The video was uploaded by the handle 'All About Dance' on Instagram. In the now-viral clip, the bride is wearing a 15 kg lehenga flawlessly dancing to the song with rollerblades.

The caption of the video reads, "Taking sangeets ONE LEVEL UP with this FIRST EVER performance of a bride ON WHEELS! Amreen said - I want to surprise Sahil Bhagat because even though he knows I skate, he hasn't seen me perform ever. Do you think I can attempt it in my lehenga at the sangeet? We said - YESSSSS! We'll make it happen. We promise to make you look comfortable, graceful and fabulous as you do this at the sangeet. Finding the right balance between emotion and practicality, we worked to constantly filter this performance to look beautiful and effortless on stage. And the rest is history!"

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed more than 20,000 views on Instagram and several comments. While a section of internet users were impressed with her performance, others said that the stunt could have been avoided.

A user wrote, "I struggled to perform in my heels under that 20 kg lehenga, this woman here is doing it on wheels."

Another user wrote, " Truly unsafe, it can cause bad injury."

The third user wrote, "She is a professional artistic skater I feel who could do heel-toe spin."

"I would fall with the 15 kg lehenga without the roller skates."