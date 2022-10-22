Watch: Baby Hippo And Giraffe's Meeting Reminds The Internet Of 'Madagascar's' Characters

Picture shows a baby hippo approaching the cage housing baby giraffes.

Fan of animated films and cartoon characters? If yes, then chances are you must have watched Madagascar. It is a computer-animated survival comedy film directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath. The story's main characters are four animals: a lion and a zebra who are great friends, a giraffe and a hippopotamus who were in love.

Now a video showing a union of a baby hippo and a giraffe is reminding the netizens of the love story of Melman and Gloria from the film. Shared by a user named Buitengebieden on Twitter, the caption reads, "Something to brighten your day." The video has been credited to a user named Joey Senior.

Something to brighten your day.. 😊



🎥 IG: joey.senior pic.twitter.com/zuCtneCFcv — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 21, 2022

The viral video depicts a baby hippo approaching the cage housing baby giraffes. Curiously, one of them cranes its neck toward the little hippo. The two then touch their noses and appear to be best friends.

The video has accumulated more than 29,000 likes and 8.2 lakh views since being shared. The post has also been reshared more than 2,700 times. Twitter users have simply adored how they are interacting with each other. They have swamped the comment section of the post with lovely comments praising their friendship.

Relating them to Madagascar's characters, one user simply wrote, "Gloria and Melman."

"Oh, buitengebieden you sure do know how to brighten my day every day," commented a second user.

While sharing the post, another user wrote, "It seems Madagascar (the movie) was based on a true story!"