Watch: Baboons Escape Research Lab, Staff Chased Them For 30 Minutes

Four baboons escaped their enclosure at a primate research facility on Saturday afternoon. The incident took place at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute in San Antonio, USA, after four of the 1,100 baboons lodged at the facility made a run for freedom. According to ABC News, the baboons led one leading researcher down a wild foot chase before three of them were finally rounded up and returned to their enclosure after half an hour. The fourth one was found by Saturday evening. A video of the chase was filmed and shared on Facebook by Dorian Reyna, where it has been viewed almost 5,000 times. The post collected many hilarious comments, with many laughing at the name of the baboon - Bubbles. "It's all good fun till the baboon gets loose.... Lol," writes one person in the comments section. "Glad you took pictures as proof. Not sure I could believe that without," says another. All the four escapees were returned to the facility by Saturday evening.