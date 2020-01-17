Walmart Apologises For 'Insensitive' Paul Walker Joke On Twitter

Walmart's joke on Paul Walker has landed them in hot water.

Walmart has apologised for cracking a joke that referred to the late Hollywood actor Paul Walker. Fans of The Fast and the Furious star were shocked by the retail corporation's comment on Twitter, with many labeling it "insensitive" and "tasteless".

According to Page Six, the controversial one-liner was posted on a Twitter user's comment who seemed immensely stoked about getting his hands on the Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with pink strawberry-and-cream icing that Walmart had on offer.

To express his joy, the delighted Twitter user posted a GIF of a car snaking dangerously through traffic. In the caption, he wrote: "*me racin to the nearest Wally World*"

Walmart, tweeting from their official account, responded by saying: "Hey, Paul Walker, click it, or ticket", which is a slogan by America's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to encourage seat belt use.

Ironically, Paul Walker lost his life in a burning Porsche Carrera GT as he couldn't manage to take off his seat belt when the car caught fire after an accident, reported Page Six.

According to TMZ, Walmart apologised for the tweet and admitted it was in "poor judgment".

"We apologize to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans. The tweet was posted in poor judgment and has been removed," a representative for Walmart told TMZ.

The tweet may have been removed, but screenshots are available online.

Some Walmart social media intern has no idea what happened to Paul Walker and they're about to be in trouble lol pic.twitter.com/JElJgtALG9 — Sam Wertz (@thesheabridge) January 16, 2020

Many enraged Twitter users slammed Walmart for their tweet on Paul Walker with GIFs and memes:

When I saw that Walmart made a Paul Walker joke... pic.twitter.com/WaAF71zYJy — Ronny Church (@ronnychurch22) January 17, 2020

Paul Walker did not die for this pic.twitter.com/boDnolCcT3 — notTWagner (@twag86) January 16, 2020

Me deleting my @Walmart app after that insensitive tweet about Paul Walker! @Target you have a new customer! pic.twitter.com/3aaSvwqJZz — Just Shauna (@OpulentBravado) January 17, 2020

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013, at the age of 40.