Vlad The Impaler, Inspiration For Dracula, May Have Cried Tears of Blood: Study

Vlad the Impaler, or Vlad Dracula, was a prince of Wallachia (now southern Romania).

The bloodthirsty fictional vampire Count Dracula may have a more literal connection to blood than previously thought. A new study suggests Vlad the Impaler, the real-life Romanian prince who inspired Dracula, might have suffered from a rare condition that caused him to cry tears of blood.

Researchers at the University of Catania analysed "historical biomolecules" from letters written by Vlad the Impaler. This included proteins left behind by blood, sweat, fingerprints, and saliva. Notably, the analysis was conducted on a letter dated 1475, exactly 125 years after the publication of Bram Stoker's famous Dracula novel.

The analysis revealed the presence of proteins potentially linked to a condition called hemolacria. This rare condition causes tears to be mixed with blood, giving them a red tinge or making them appear entirely bloody.

While the sight of bloody tears is undoubtedly striking, hemolacria isn't necessarily a major health concern. It can be a symptom of various underlying conditions, ranging from tumours in the tear system to conjunctivitis, environmental damage, or even hormonal changes in women. Some researchers even suggest a link to extreme stress.

The authors of the study explained, "Our findings, although not conclusive alone, suggest that based on existing stories, Vlad the Impaler might have suffered from hemolacria in his later years."

"He might also have suffered from a pathological condition called hemolacria; that is, he could shed tears admixed with blood. It is worth noting that more mediaeval people may have touched these documents, which cannot be denied, but it is also presumable that the most prominent ancient proteins should be related to Prince Vlad the Impaler, who wrote and signed these letters," researchers said.

The study also hints at the possibility of respiratory or skin problems for Vlad. Professor Cunsolo further stated, "This is the first time such research has been conducted to shed light on the health of Vlad Dracula the Impaler. While others may have touched these documents, the most prominent ancient proteins likely belong to Prince Vlad himself, who wrote and signed the letters."

Published in the journal ACS Analytical Chemistry, this research offers a fascinating glimpse into the health of a historical figure who continues to inspire fear and fascination in popular culture. The study's findings add another layer to the legend of Vlad the Impaler, the man who unwittingly became the blueprint for the iconic vampire Count Dracula.