Virat Kohli To Harbhajan Singh: Cricketers Who Broke The Internet With Their Dance Moves

Cricketers like Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh have impressed millions with their impressive playing on the field. But what about their moves off the field? Over the years, several cricketers have gone viral for their dance moves too. From doing bhangra at a teammate's wedding to setting the dance floor on fire at reality competition shows to just making fun Instagram videos, these cricket players have broken the Internet with their dance videos. Take a look:

Virat Kohli

You can't say "dancing cricketer" without thinking of Virat Kohli, can you? The India captain has amused fans more than once with his brilliant dance moves, both on the field and off it. In 2016, he went viral for a video which showed him matching steps with then-girlfriend Anushka Sharma at Yuvraj Singh's wedding. Shortly afterwards, videos of Virat Kohli dancing at his own reception went massively viral online. He was spotted doing dandiya on field during a Test match and shaking a leg at IPL parties.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is another cricketer known for his killer dance moves. He won the dance reality show 'Ek Khiladi, Ek Hasina' in 2008, impressing judges along with his partner, actress Mona Singh. Of course, fans will also remember the time he made his former teammate Sourav Ganguly dance to 'Senorita'.

Shikhar Dhawan

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma, is a choreographer who has been delighting fans by making dance videos with different members of the Indian cricket team. She recently collaborated with Shikhar Dhawan for a high-energy performance on a Punjabi song and it is worth a watch.

Shreyas Iyer

Before this, Dhanashree has also teamed up with Shreyas Iyer for a shuffle dance performance that might just make your jaw drop.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree also made husband Yuzvendra Chahal dance for an Instagram video. The combination of blue skies, beach sand and a group performing to Punjabi beats makes for a fun watch. The video has clocked 4.9 million views on Instagram since being posted last month.

Mumbai Indians

After winning IPL 2017, the Mumbai Indians team was filmed dancing in celebration to the super hit song Zingaat. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya and other team members were seen dancing their hearts out after the big win in a video that was shared by MI last year.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in an intimate ceremony last month. A video from the celebrations that has surfaced on social media shows the cricketer performing onstage on his Sangeet night.