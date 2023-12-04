Viral Video: Woman's Dance To Bollywood Song At Crowded Mumbai Station Fails To Impress Internet

Ms Kanojiya is seen grooving, rolling on the floor, and performing various dance moves

There has been a significant increase in the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and various other public spaces. While these performances are often perceived as annoying by the public, they can also pose potential risks. A circulating video on the internet highlights this trend, showcasing a young woman dancing to the beats of 'Koi Mil Gaya' song from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' on a crowded Mumbai railway platform.

The woman has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, an Instagram blogger with more than 4.8 lakh followers. Dressed in a blue top and black pants, Ms Kanojiya is seen grooving, rolling on the floor, and performing various dance moves. While some onlookers observed her with curiosity, others recorded the video on their mobile phones, and a few remained indifferent.

"Will this #Nautanki ever end in #IndianRailways premises? It seems some 'Spirit' has possessed all of them," commented Mumbai Matters on X, formerly Twitter.

See the video here:

Will this #Nautanki ever end in #IndianRailways premises..



It seems some "Spirit" has possessed all of them... pic.twitter.com/Lkakv70NQm — मुंबई Matters™ (@mumbaimatterz) December 2, 2023



Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 102,000 views, so far. Internet users flocked to the comment section to express a wide range of reactions to the video. While some were amused and praised her confidence, others questioned the location where she chose to shoot the reel.

"On a lighter note...the platform looks quite clean for her to roll on it like that, on a serious note... high time Railways interfere and do something about it," a user wrote on X.

Second user asked, "Is the ongoing drama at #IndianRailways ever going to find its final act, or are we in for an endless series of twists and turns?"

"When you don't want to do real work, you decide something like this. Works for a meal or few. After that, it's just downwards to hell," the third user wrote.

"I wish someone would have raised an objection. Personal experience: whenever I witness something wrong happening and if I raise my voice against the same, only then people join with me," the fourth user commented.

"It takes a special kind of confidence to lie down on a floor which has been spit on by hundreds if not thousands," fifth user wrote.



