Viral Video Shows Man Stuffing Live Worms Inside Momos, Internet Disgusted

If you are a Momos fan, then this video might disappoint you. A bizarre video of a man stuffing worms inside momos has intrigued and horrified viewers. The video posted on the Instagram account Chinese Street Food 2023 is not for the faint-hearted.

The clip shows a man stuffing momo with creatures bearing a striking resemblance to worms. These creatures are stuffed alive inside the dumpling. Further in the video, the man steams the dumplings and later opens one to reveal the cooked ingredients. The post has amassed thousands of likes and impressions on the social media platforms.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Chinese food is really annoying."

Another user commented, "We humans have better things to eat, the choices r unlimited, they why to eat this ? forget about eating, I can't even watch this properly."

The third user wrote, "Vomiting button."

"No wonder the Chinese are always angry. that kinda food makes people mad," the fourth user wrote.

"No thanks... I'm going for the pizza," the fifth user wrote.

Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, a Chandigarh woman found a worm in her chicken dish. Ranjot Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh, visited Chili's restaurant in Elante Mall and found a 'live worm' in the Chipotle Chicken Rice that she ordered at the restaurant.

Kaur alleged that she found a moth larva or worm in her dish as she had almost finished eating it.