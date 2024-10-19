Viral Video Showing Pakistani Man Opening Lion's Jaws Sparks Outrage Online

The video has sparked widespread backlash online.

Social media is filled with eye-catching videos of people interacting with wild animals, often leaving viewers both amazed and concerned. From brave snake handlers to thrill-seekers getting close to crocodiles, these clips never fail to surprise us. Now, a video has surfaced online showing Pakistani digital creator Mian Saqib opening a massive lion's jaws. Yes, you read that right! These powerful animals are revered as majestic apex predators, making this interaction both thrilling and risky. However, the clip has sparked widespread backlash online, with many feeling bad for the animal.

The video opens with the man casually walking alongside the lion. Seconds later, he opens the animal's jaws, without displaying any fear or discomfort. The post, shared just a day back, has garnered nearly 76,000 views and several comments.

Take a look below:

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This looks cool, but it is very dangerous". "Why is it even necessary to do such acts?" questioned another. "Trusting animals sometimes can be disastrous," opined a third user.

"This is just sad to watch. The poor animals have no dignity anymore. This can't happen," expressed one user. "Lion seems week. Pseudo pride show off," said another Instagram user.

"Even if you have tamed a lion, making such a joke is disrespectful to the dignity of that animal. Also, if a lion gets angry then he can do anything," commented one user.

"Poor animal ... so disgusting," expressed another.

Meanwhile, Mian Saqib is known for his daring interactions with wild animals. This video isn't the first to provoke debate; Mr Saqib previously shared a clip of a lioness seemingly hugging him, which also sparked discussions about the safety and ethics of close encounters with wild animals. In another clip, he was seen walking alongside a massive lion.