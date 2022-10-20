Viral Video Of Two Raccoons And Dog Trying To Catch Bubbles Is The Best Thing You'll See Today

The videohas gone viral on social media platforms.

Feeling blue? This video might cheer you up. A clip posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter shows two raccoons and a dog playing with bubbles, the video has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows a person blowing soap bubbles in front of the raccoons and a poodle. Further in the video, one of the raccoons can be seen jumping up and down trying to catch the bubbles as they fall. The dog and the other raccoon try to match up to its enthusiasm.

Along with the short clip, the caption reads, "Catching soap bubbles." The video will surely bring a big smile to your face.

Watch the video here:

Posted yesterday, the video has accumulated 2.3 million views with 85,800 likes and 12,100 retweets. Social media users loved the video, a user wrote, "That's too many bubbles. Drop it one by one." Another user wrote, "Aww! Too cute!" "Sometimes this site is just what you need to make things feel almost ok," the third commented.

"Cute. The dog has no chance, because of you would translate the raccoon's German name "Waschbar" it would be "Washing Bear". So they might know how to handle soap," the fourth wrote.

Animal videos are among the most popular types of social media content. Their adorable antics are enough to brighten anyone's day. Another video of a baby chimp playing with two tiger cubs has gone viral on the internet.

The baby chimp named Angad can be seen approaching and cuddling the tiger cubs one by one. At first, one of the tiger cubs refuses to be touched, but it eventually relaxes and lets the chimp cuddle it the next time. This video is an excellent example of childhood friendship.