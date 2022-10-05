Viral Video: Elderly Man Performs Salsa, Wows The Internet With His Moves

The man barely breaks a sweat while dancing.

This elderly man likes to move it, move it. Watch out (virtual) world - this man is dancing his way to viral stardom. A video of an elderly man performing salsa has surfaced on the internet. The short clip was posted by the Women's Chamber Of Commerce on Instagram which shows the man energetically performing salsa with a woman, and aces it. This video is proof that age is just a number.

The video is winning hearts on the internet, the energetic steps, the coordination and the moves are unmissable. In the short clip, the audience can be seen cheering the old man and even clapping for him. Moments later, the man even picked the woman up in his arms while the crowd cheered loudly. The man barely breaks a sweat while dancing.

Watch this amazing man dance it out. He will truly set the mood for the week:

The video has amassed 1.5 million views, along with several likes and comments. The video was shared across social media platforms, a user commented, "Literally smiled all the way through this! Brilliant." Another commented, "Anyone else smiling like a maniac through the entire clip?" " Ok they just stole my heart and I don't care if I ever get it back," the third comment read.

"This made me incredibly happy," the fourth said.

There is nothing happier than dancing; especially the kind of dancing we see in this video! This man is a free soul and nothing comes between him and his moves.