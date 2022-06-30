Viral Video: Baby Pandas Take Nap In the Lap Of 'Panda Cuddlers'

Individuals cuddling pandas in their laps, trying to put them to sleep.

Do you know that "Panda Cuddler" is a real profession? If not, a video going viral on social media will show you what the job entails and the perks associated with it. It shows many individuals cuddling pandas in their laps, trying to put them to sleep.

The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: "Who wants this job?"

There are panda preservation facilities that employ workers for hugging and playing with these wonderful furry friends during every waking hour.

The viral video has amassed over 10.3 million views and more than 4.3 lakh likes since being posted a day ago. More than 71,000 users have re-tweeted the post.

Users have left heartwarming remarks in the comment section.

"I would pay to work for this job," said a user.

Another user tweeted, "2014, I heard of a "panda hugger" job. I looked into it. But moving to China seemed a bit much. Would have been nice if it was closer to home."

"That ain't no job. I'll do it for free," commented a third user.

Videos of pandas enjoying in their natural habitat or in captivity are widely shared on social media. Because of their lazy and clumsy behaviour, people love to watch them.

Last month, a video went viral on social media which showed a zookeeper waking up a panda sleeping on a pile of wood.

The zookeeper poked the sleeping panda with a carrot in her hand. When the furry animal turned around, she handed over a carrot and a biscuit to it.

That video was also shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter.



