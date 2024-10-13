Watch: Adorable Pet Dog Travels On Mumbai Local, Leaves Passengers Delighted

The clip has gone viral, captivating audiences and amassing more than 100,000 likes

Mumbai's iconic local trains, the pulsing heartbeat of India's financial capital, have long been the city's lifeline. For daily commuters, these trains are more than just a mode of transport - they're a shared experience, fostering a deep connection with fellow travellers. Recently, a video of a pet dog taking a ride in the Mumbai local along with its human went viral, delighting social media users. An Instagram video shared by Srijani Das showed Minnie, a golden retriever, snugly nestled in her owner's backpack, bringing instant joy to fellow commuters. While many travellers, including a child, gently petted her, others enthusiastically waved, smitten by her adorable charm.

''Mumbai, where locals are friendly... and so are their dogs! Meet Minnie, the golden retriever who stole hearts (and pats) on our train ride,'' the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Since being posted on Instagram earlier this month, the clip has gone viral, captivating audiences and amassing more than 100,000 likes. The comments section is filled with heart and love emojis, as people can't get enough of Minnie's train ride.

One user wrote, ''Only in Mumbai can you find such moments amidst the chaos.''

Another commented, ''SO cute real parents treat equally pets with her family members.'' A third said, ''Minnie you are so cute beautiful and adorable. Wish you lotsa happiness and love with loving people around always.''

''Lucky passengers,'' remarked a fourth user.